HIGH POINT — William Hayes of High Point spent 11 years playing at the elite level of professional football, but he couldn’t have imagined what the nation witnessed happen to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

During a televised game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed almost immediately after a hit to the chest while tackling a Bengals receiver. Tens of thousands of fans at Cincinnati’s stadium went eerily quiet as medical workers gave Hamlin CPR and an ambulance came onto the field to take Hamlin, whose heart stopped beating, to a nearby hospital.

