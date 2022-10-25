GREENSBORO – The former chief financial officer of a company in High Point was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for embezzling more than $2 million from the company, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison by Judge Catherine Eagles in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro. Mouzon pleaded guilty on June 29 to wire fraud.

