Ashley Bell, right, a regional recruiter with Mohawk Industries, talks with Matthew Hogan, a former 32-year employee at Klaussner Furniture, during a job fair Tuesday at Randolph Community College Archdale Campus.

ARCHDALE — Former Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. worker Michael Wall said a forklift battery gave him the first inkling that something was amiss with the company shortly before it laid off more than 800 Piedmont Triad workers.

Wall said that one of the forklifts at the plant where he worked in Asheboro needed a replacement battery, which was ordered and installed a little more than a week before the company ceased all operations on Aug. 7. Within days of the battery being placed in the forklift, a repossession crew from the vendor arrived and removed the battery because of delinquent payment, Wall said.

