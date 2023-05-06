An investigation into reports of an “amorous relationship” with a student-athlete led to the resignation of Miami University women’s basketball coach DeUnna Hendrix, the college said Monday.
Hendrix, who formerly was head coach at High Point University from 2012 to 2019, resigned April 26.
The university’s Title IX Coordinator determined Hendrix did not violate the university’s sexual misconduct protocol, but the investigation found “sufficient information” to fire her for violations of policy and breach of contract, the statement said. That included violating the university’s “consensual amorous relationship” policy, which bars faculty from “pursuing or engaging in an amorous relationship with any Miami undergraduate students,” the statement said.
“Had she not resigned, the university would have pursued the termination process,” the statement said.
At HPU, Hendrix was promoted to women’s basketball head coach in 2012 when Jennifer Hoover left to become head coach at Wake Forest. Hendrix was head coach for seven seasons (2012-13 to 2018-19), with a record of 125-93 overall and 89-43 in the Big South and a conference regular season championship in 2016-17.
