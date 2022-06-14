HIGH POINT — Jared Grimes may not have won a Tony Award on Sunday evening, but his nomination serves notice that the Tony Awards may not have heard the last of the former High Pointer.
The 38-year-old Grimes, who grew up in High Point, received a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of vaudeville dancer and choreographer Eddie Ryan in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” His nomination was the only one for the long-awaited revival, which opened April 24 on Broadway.
The Tony Award in Grimes’ category went to Matt Doyle for the musical comedy “Company.”
Other nominees were Sidney DuPont and A.J. Shively, both for “Paradise Square,” and John-Andrew Morrison for “A Strange Loop.”
The awards were presented at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Grimes, a 2001 graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, made it clear when he was nominated for a Tony — his first such nomination — that just being nominated was a high honor.
“I’m feeling like I’m on cloud nine,” he told the BroadwayWorld website at the time. “This is just a blessing beyond any other blessing that I can think of in the moment. I am eternally grateful.”
