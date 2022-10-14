HIGH POINT — A 36-year-old woman who is formerly lived in High Point has been charged in the death of her Chicago landlord whose body was found dismembered and hidden in a freezer.
Sandra Kolalou is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Kolalou was arrested Monday night. Chicago police indicate that she had been served an eviction notice this past weekend. Walker owned the boarding house.
Tenants told Chicago police that they heard screaming inside the boarding house early Monday, and later Kolalou took a heavy bag to a lakeside beach, where police found bloody rags, according to Chicago media reports. Officers then went to Walker’s room, where they found her dismembered remains in the freezer.
Kolalou also is charged with aggravated assault in relation to a report that she pulled a knife on the man who had driven her to the beach, according to media reports.
Kolalou moved from High Point to Chicago sometime in the past 10 years, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
The Sun-Times reported that Kolalou previously had been arrested for a series of misdemeanor offenses in Cook County, Illinois, since 2012.
The High Point Police Department shows no record of an arrest of Kolalou in the city, a police spokeswoman told The High Point Enterprise Friday.
