HIGH POINT – A former High Point man died last week when he wrecked while fleeing a State Highway Patrol trooper, officials said.

Le’Master Naizer-Dylon Gray, 18, of Sumter, South Carolina, was driving north on Interstate 85 near Concord at 113 mph about 1:15 a.m. Oct. 25 when a Highway Patrol trooper at a highway on-ramp clocked his speed on radar and started after him, the Highway Patrol reported.

