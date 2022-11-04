HIGH POINT – A former High Point man died last week when he wrecked while fleeing a State Highway Patrol trooper, officials said.
Le’Master Naizer-Dylon Gray, 18, of Sumter, South Carolina, was driving north on Interstate 85 near Concord at 113 mph about 1:15 a.m. Oct. 25 when a Highway Patrol trooper at a highway on-ramp clocked his speed on radar and started after him, the Highway Patrol reported.
When the patrol car came up behind the car Gray was driving, Gray began slowing, but at the next exit Gray accelerated and took the ramp at high speed, the report said.
At the top of the ramp, the car hit the curbing, smashed head-on into a cement median wall and caught fire, the report said.
The trooper was able to pull Gray out of the burning car, the report said.
An ambulance took Gray to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, where he later died.
Investigators found that the car Gray was driving had been reported stolen in South Carolina.
