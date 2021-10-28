GUILFORD COUNTY — The former Guilford County sheriff has been banned from Facebook.
Nearly 9,000 people follow BJ Barnes' popular Facebook page, which can still be viewed but has had no new posts since early May, when Barnes said he was first blocked from the social media site.
"They blocked me for about a month the first time," Barnes said. He said he was not given a reason by Facebook for the ban.
The block came after a post in which Barnes referenced "Obiden," a term coined by former President Donald Trump when referring to President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.
Barnes, a prominent Guilford County Republican, said he "made it no secret" on his Facebook page that he isn't a supporter of Biden.
According to Facebook, an account might be blocked if a user has posted a lot in a short amount of time, shared posts marked as unwelcome or shared something that goes against Facebook's "community standards."
Using "hate speech" and sharing "false news" are listed as two of several examples that would violate community standards, according to Facebook's transparency center.
Barnes' posts ranged from opinions on national politics to local issues, often igniting conversation in the comment sections that became heated.
"My whole purpose on my page was to get people thinking and talking," Barnes said, adding that he enjoyed being able to read responses, even from those who disagreed with his opinions.
Barnes said he turned to information technology professionals for help, but they were unable to get him back on the social media site.
Barnes started a second Facebook page, but after making just one post he was banned again, he said.
This time, Facebook sent a message indicating that the ban was "irreversible."
Still seeking a way to connect to the Guilford County community, Barnes is considering starting a webpage of his own. Barnes said he knows his Facebook page has an impact on the community.
"I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish," Barnes said, "which was to get people thinking, to do their own research."
