TRIAD – The former chairman and CEO of Bassett Furniture Industries will be honored by the N.C. Society of New York later this year for his contributions to life in North Carolina.
Paul Fulton of Winston-Salem, a strong supporter of public education in North Carolina, is the founder and co-chair of Higher Ed Works, a former dean of the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and has served on the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees and the Board of Governors for the University of North Carolina System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.