HIGH POINT — The new owner of a former High Point florist property is planning a different type of business for the 2500 N. Main St. site.
Work is underway to convert the former O’Connor Blossom Shop into a bar tentatively named Simple Pour, according to Scott Castevens, a Realtor with Keller Williams who brokered the sale of the property earlier this month.
“The plan is to put in self-serve (beer) taps. They’re not actually brewing the beer there, but it’s like taps on the wall where you serve yourself and then have a little patio area where food trucks will come in — more like a social place to kind of unwind and hang out and enjoy a drink,” Castevens said.
O’Connor Blossom Shop closed in June 2020 after 72 years in business, after the coronavirus pandemic put a major damper on floral sales.
A limited liability company with a Greensboro address bought the half-acre property, which includes 4,100 square feet of building space, on July 6 for $460,000.
The seller was Steve O’Connor, the second-generation owner of the floral business, along with his wife, Linda. His parents, Max and Marion O’Connor, started the shop in 1948 in another part of High Point before moving to N. Main Street in 1960.
A representative of the new owner, Property Link LLC, could not be reached for comment.
“They’re in the process of gutting everything right now,” said Castevens, who represented the seller and the buyer in the sale of the property. “We’re trying to save the exterior structure, with O’Connor being there for so long. There will be a little bit of exterior change.”
He said the new owners are hoping to be open by next spring, or “as fast as they can get construction done. It depends on the availability of product.”
