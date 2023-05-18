THOMASVILLE – A Thomasville woman who is a former Emergency Medical Services supervisor in another county has been accused of stealing a large amount of drugs from the EMS inventory.

Debbie Jarrell King, 58, was arrested Wednesday by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, which said that an investigation found that King had taken 110 vials of fentanyl and 116 vials of morphine, both narcotics, and 15 vials of midazolam, a relaxant, from Moore County EMS inventory in Carthage.

