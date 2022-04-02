HIGH POINT — A chain of retail furniture stores has purchased a vacant former supermarket property in High Point.
A company connected with Kimbrell’s Home Furnishings on Wednesday acquired the land and building that used to house an Earth Fare store at 4105 Brian Jordan Place at the Palladium shopping center, according to the deed for the transaction.
The purchase price was $4.35 million and the seller was a limited liability company managed by Chris Dunbar of Blue Ridge Cos. — the original developer of the Palladium — and John Collett of Collett Capital, a real estate private equity firm in Charlotte.
Kimbrell’s Furniture apparently plans to repurpose the 24,048-square-foot building, which sits on 2.4 acres, into a store that sells furniture, appliances, bedding and electronics, according to an inquiry the company made of the city’s Planning and Development Department in February. A company representative was checking to see whether the property’s zoning supports furniture sales, which it does, according to city records.
A Kimbrell’s Furniture representative contacted by The High Point Enterprise was unable to provide further information about the company’s plans for the property.
According to its website, the family-owned business was founded in 1915 in Columbia, South Carolina, and now has more than 50 stores in the Carolinas and Georgia.
Earth Fare, a healthy foods grocery chain based in Asheville, opened in 2019 but closed six months later when the company went out of business and filed for bankruptcy protection. It has since reopened some of its stores under new ownership, but not in High Point.
