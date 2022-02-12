HIGH POINT — A new affordable housing development on the site of the former Daniel Brooks Homes complex will be called Legacy Ridge, and construction is expected to start this summer.
The High Point Housing Authority announced Friday that the first phase of the new community will consist of 100 units that will be targeted for rental to family households who earn up to 60% of the area median income.
All 246 units of Daniel Brooks Homes, which was built in phases starting in 1942, have been demolished to make way for the new community, which will be built on a site bounded by Edmondson Place, Henley Street and West Avenue.
The community will include a central green space with outdoor seating, playground, picnic shelter and a community building featuring a leasing office, exercise room, multipurpose room and computer center.
The name Legacy Ridge was selected by the housing authority board “as a unifying theme for all the ways in which the new community will honor and celebrate its history. Legacy Ridge will celebrate the history of the Rev. Daniel Brooks and Daniel Brooks Homes and honor the contributions of other individuals who have helped shape High Point into the vibrant city it is today,” a news release stated.
“Once construction of Legacy Ridge has begun, future announcements will identify the individuals to be honored, the manner in which they will be honored, and how the history of the Rev. Daniel Brooks and Daniel Brooks Homes will be memorialized,” the release stated.
A video on the history of Daniel Brooks can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/HPHADanielBrooks and is part of the housing authority’s efforts to solicit historical information about the community in its early years.
