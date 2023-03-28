HIGH POINT — A property that previously housed a Culp manufacturing plant in south High Point has a new owner.
A South Carolina real estate investment company last week purchased 1150 Silver Court for $2.55 million.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — A property that previously housed a Culp manufacturing plant in south High Point has a new owner.
A South Carolina real estate investment company last week purchased 1150 Silver Court for $2.55 million.
The 2.9-acre parcel includes nearly 60,000 square feet of building space that was used by Culp’s cut-and-sew mattress cover operation until December 2022, when the High Point-based company moved this function to its facility in Stokesdale.
The buyer is affiliated with NAI Earle Furman, a commercial real estate firm in Greenville, South Carolina, according to Ben Sturgill, who helped broker the sale. Sturgill is with NAI Piedmont Triad in Greensboro, which represented the buyer.
He said the property was placed on the market for lease Monday and is generating interest from prospective industrial tenants.
The seller was a limited liability company managed by the Culp family.
The cut-and-sew plant had about 70 positions, all of which the fabrics company consolidated with its Culp Home Fashions facility in Stokesdale last year.
Culp Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Teresa Huffman said the mattress cover operation has been fully integrated into the Stokesdale location.
Culp’s remaining High Point facilities include its corporate office at 1823 Eastchester Drive and its innovation and design center at the downtown Congdon Yards campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.