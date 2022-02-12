ARCHDALE — The new owners of a hotel in Archdale that was known for being a dangerous place are trying to change that reputation by welcoming the community to see the newly renovated property.
What is now the Days Inn by Wyndham High Point/Archdale was bought by Raleigh-based Kambara Properties in August 2021 and has since undergone major renovations that are slated to be finished the first week of March. To celebrate the completion, it will be opening its doors to the public 2-5 p.m. March 27 for Community Day.
Cassondra Richardson, the hotel’s sales and marketing manager, said she hopes the event can not only show people the newly renovated property but bring the community together.
“We know a lot of people here have family that travel to the area, but we also wanted to make it a point to show them that we have turned over a new leaf and it’s not the same hotel and guests,” Richardson said.
People who attend the event can expect booths with local small businesses, property tours, activities for kids and other family-friendly events throughout the day.
The Archdale Police Department said officers were called to the Days Inn High Point/Archdale 94 times in 2020 and 87 in 2021.
Richardson admitted that the hotel has a rough past but said the new owners are determined to keep the property safe.
“We really want to show them that we’ve been working with Archdale Police Department to keep the property crime free and also to hopefully bring in more families, especially during the busy season,” Richardson said. “We’ve kind of steered away from renting long-term sales, although we still do offer that. We’ve also set up a high-end security system so there’s cameras located all over the property, outside and inside.”
Local businesses wishing to have a table at Community Day can contact Richardson by calling the hotel or emailing her at cassondra9658@gmail.com.
