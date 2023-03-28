HIGH POINT – A man will discuss his experiences as an Army medic during the Vietnam War in a presentation Friday at the High Point Museum.
Marc Levy, the author of “Medic in the Green Time,” will speak from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and then will take questions.
Levy served as an infantry medic in Vietnam and Cambodia in 1969-70. He has published four books and many essays, short stories and poetry about his wartime and post-war experiences.
He will provide firsthand accounts of the Vietnam War from the perspective of a combat medic, share photographs from his tour and discuss coping with trauma in the aftermath of the war. Community members are invited to participate in the Q&A to share in a discussion about the legacy of the war and how Americans can best support veterans, according to Joey Fink, assistant professor of history at High Point University, which is co-host for the event.
“By holding this event at the museum, we have the opportunity to bring together members of the broader community to learn from and talk with a Vietnam veteran about our shared past and responsibility for veterans,” Fink said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.