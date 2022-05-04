HIGH POINT — The vacant site of the upscale yet short-lived former Coast Restaurant in High Point has been purchased.
JP&D Financial recently purchased the 8,756-square-foot building and the acre on which it sits at 5820 Samet Drive at auction from the U.S. Small Business Administration for $2.35 million, according to Algenon Cash, who helped broker the deal.
Cash is managing director of Wharton Gladden & Co., a boutique investment banking firm in Winston-Salem.
Coast, which was owned by Carl Wrenn, opened in July 2019 and closed a year later, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant was billed as “upscale-casual” with a seafood theme and featured a rooftop lounge and terrace overlooking the movie theater entrance at the Palladium shopping center.
Cash said the new owners are seeking an experienced restaurant operator to lease the building.
“They (the previous owners) spent about $4 million on the building. They really put a lot into it,” he said. “The building is in immaculate condition and is fully equipped with all furniture, fixtures and equipment.”
The owners have been talking to prospective tenants over the past months and will hold an open house at the building May 19 for prospects.
“We’d like to have someone come in and reactivate the space,” Cash said.
