GUILFORD COUNTY — A former High Point Police Department officer who has an extensive background in law enforcement will run as a Republican for Guilford County sheriff next year.
Billy Queen of Oak Ridge made his candidacy official late last week. His background includes serving as a supervisor and patrolman in High Point.
“Guilford County residents can be assured that I and all county deputies will work for the residents of this county, and answer to the residents of this county,” Queen said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise. “I will bring honor, integrity, honesty and dignity to this department.”
Queen’s background in law enforcement also includes serving as undercover federal agent, military police officer in the Army in the Vietnam War, patrolman with the North Carolina A&T State University Police Department and a special agent and supervisor with the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
He’s the author of two books related to law enforcement, “Under and Alone” and “Armed and Dangerous.”
“We are dealing with rising crime rates in sections of our county, understaffed law enforcement agencies and seriously declining officer morale,” Queen said in his announcement. “My combination of formal education in criminal justice, work at the street level, undercover assignments, and supervisory positions with the federal government make me uniquely qualified for this position.”
Queen is running for the seat held by Sheriff Danny Rogers, a Democrat who became Guilford County’s first African American sheriff after winning the 2018 general election.
Rogers also has ties to High Point. He’s a native of the city who graduated from Southwest Guilford High School and is a former High Point police officer.
Retired Greensboro Police Department captain Therron “TJ” Phipps announced plans this past May to seek the Democratic nomination for sheriff. Phipps made a previous bid in 2018, losing to Rogers in the primary.
Meanwhile, a candidate has announced plans to run for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners next year. Derek Mobley of Greensboro told The Enterprise that he’s making his first bid for elected office seeking the Democratic nomination for the District 3 seat on the board.
The seat, now held by Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad, covers parts of Greensboro and northwest Guilford County, but that could change with redistricting.
Mobley, who has a background in business and community volunteering, said he supports creating a “world class” K-12 education system, better pay for frontline workers and first responders, and designing a county economic development strategy for the next decade.
"I strongly believe that, with my experience bringing positive change to the community through my civic involvement and my work background in banking and transportation, I can help the county set realistic and focused priorities that will raise the quality of life for all of our residents," Mobley said.
