Former biker bar

This site of a long-vacant property at W. Green Drive and Oak Street in High Point would be redeveloped into an entertainment venue and boutique Steinway retail outlet under a plan put forth by the building owner.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The owner of a long-vacant bar building in a former industrial block near downtown High Point is seeking to redevelop it into a destination for designers in the home furnishings industry.

Ridvan Tatargil said he is working with architects and general contractors on plans to remodel the structure at the corner of W. Green Drive and Oak Street into a combination of an entertainment venue and a retail outlet for Steinway pianos.