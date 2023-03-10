HPTNWS-03-10-23 DOWNTOWN.jpg

A former Wells Fargo motor bank location at 203 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown High Point has been demolished by the owner of the property, a home furnishings company that says it plans to use the site for parking.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A former downtown bank branch in the High Point Market showroom district has been demolished by the property owner.

The site of the former Wells Fargo “motor bank” at 203 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be used for parking, according to Chris Dewitt, owner of home furnishings company Made Goods.

