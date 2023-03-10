HIGH POINT — A former downtown bank branch in the High Point Market showroom district has been demolished by the property owner.
The site of the former Wells Fargo “motor bank” at 203 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be used for parking, according to Chris Dewitt, owner of home furnishings company Made Goods.
His company owns the Bank on Wrenn showroom a block away in the building that once was Wells Fargo’s main downtown branch.
It included a remote drive-up location that the bank closed in 2019.
Made Goods bought the property, which is just under 1 acre, from Wells Fargo in October 2021 for $1.4 million.
Demolition crews this week finished removing the teller booths, canopy and other remnants of the former motor bank.
Wells Fargo is retaining its walk-up ATM on the site and has no plans to close it, according to bank spokesman Josh Dunn.
The property is behind the Hamilton Place showrooms at 121 N. Hamilton St.
It’s zoned central business, which allows Market showroom development, as well as other types of uses, such as office, retail and high-density residential, according to the city.
DeWitt declined to comment on possible long-term plans for the site, and no development plans have been submitted to the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.