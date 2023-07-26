HIGH POINT — A former school resource officer at T. Wingate Andrews High School has earned statewide recognition from his peers.
High Point Police Lt. Robert Tull was recently named the 2023 recipient of the Hank Snyder Beyond the Call of Duty Award.
He was presented the award on July 10 at the N.C. Association of School Resource Officers Training Conference in Concord.
Tull joined the High Point Police Department in 2014. He served as the school resource officer at Andrews for four years until he was promoted to lieutenant earlier this month. He now serves as a patrol supervisor and is also a member of the department’s SWAT Team.
In May, he retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a master sergeant, serving on missions in Iraq and Syria. He served for 21 years.
The Hank Snyder Beyond the Call of Duty Award, administered by the state SRO association, recognizes a school resource officer for going above and beyond the call of everyday duties and responsibilities.
Tull’s nomination letter noted the pride and passion he has for the Red Raider community. Many students would visit Tull’s office to say hello, grab a piece of candy or ask for advice. He served as a mentor, adviser, confidant, friend and coach for many students. He also built relationships with administrators, teachers and staff.
“Tull goes above and beyond in many ways, including taking time out of his personal life to attend and support community events,” according to a press release from the High Point Police Department announcing the award. “He is often found cheering for students during awards ceremonies, standing beside students as they choose a college to attend, and checking on students who miss school.”
Tull also participated in Andrews’ Staff vs. Students basketball game, helped some students pull off “promposals” and started “Fresh Kick Friday” to spark conversations with students.
