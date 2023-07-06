TRIAD — Incumbents and challengers who have made known their intentions to run in this year’s municipal elections can make their candidacy official starting Friday.
Other would-be candidates will have to decide by the filing deadline of noon July 21.
Formal candidate filing kicks off at noon Friday for mayoral and council contests in area cities and towns.
Municipal voters will settle all the contests in the Nov. 7 general election.
Here’s a rundown of races by county:
The city of High Point will have all of its municipal races on the ballot this fall. Candidates will file for mayor, two at-large citywide council seats and six ward seats. More than a dozen candidates so far have announced plans to run.
In Jamestown, two of the council seats will be in play in the fall election. Jamestown has a mayor and four council members, with council members serving staggered four-year terms.
Greensboro doesn’t have elections this year. Other Guilford County municipalities that will stage contests during 2023 include Pleasant Garden, Oak Ridge and Summerfield.
The city of Thomasville will mark a first this year: Voters will elect five members to the Thomasville City Schools Board of Education. Up until now the school board members have been appointed by the Thomasville City Council. The school board was changed to an elected body by a recent bill passed in the N.C. General Assembly.
Thomasville voters also will elect three members to the city council. The city has a mayor and seven council members who serve staggered four-year terms.
This is the first Thomasville election since the council went to staggered terms. The mayor also now serves four years instead of two years.
In the town of Wallburg candidates can file for three seats on the Town Council. Wallburg has a mayor and five council members who serve staggered four-year terms.
In the town of Midway the mayor’s post and two seats on the Town Council will be in play this year. Midway has five council members who serve staggered four-year terms.
Other Davidson County municipal races will take place in Lexington and Denton.
The two cities in northwestern Randolph County, Archdale and Trinity, do not have elections this year.
The city of Archdale has held its municipal elections in even-numbered years for a decade, while the city of Trinity’s contests were switched to even-numbered years for the first time by a bill passed last month in the N.C. General Assembly.
Randolph County cities and towns that will stage local elections this year include Randleman, Asheboro and Ramseur.
All municipal elections in the region are nonpartisan, meaning a candidate doesn’t file with a political party affiliation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.