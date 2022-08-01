HIGH POINT – Construction crews are working to complete the first-ever newly built houses on the High Point University campus.
And a cluster of 11 of them stand out not only for their architecture but for their size.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT – Construction crews are working to complete the first-ever newly built houses on the High Point University campus.
And a cluster of 11 of them stand out not only for their architecture but for their size.
Though standing two stories tall, each has only about 550 square feet of living space. HPU calls them “tiny homes,” but they are larger than those most often written about in stories about the “tiny house movement.” North Carolina’s building code allows them to be as small as 120 square feet, and the average size of a tiny house for sale in the U.S. is about 225 square feet, according to a survey last year by Porch.com, a home services website.
HPU President Nido Qubein said he suggested building such small houses after seeing some while traveling and reading about their efficiency. He thought students would love the idea too – and he was right.
“They were all reserved within a couple of days, with 24 more on a waiting list,” he said. “We will build more for next year.”
From the outside, their steep peaked roofs set them apart from all of the houses nearby – both the older ones that the university previously bought and renovated and the ones that were just built.
Inside, the first floor of each has one den/kitchenette and a bathroom. A narrow, steep staircase leads to a loft-style sleeping area.
Each of the tiny homes is intended for one student only, said Jason Sweet, HPU’s director of construction and renovation.
By contrast, the other 21 new houses in the area of Guilford Avenue between Centennial Street and Panther Drive will house four to eight people each. Ranging from 1,500 square feet to 2,800 square feet, some have four one-person bedrooms, some have four two-person bedrooms, and some have eight one-person bedrooms.
Whatever the size, detached housing has proven popular with students, Sweet said.
“It seems students sort of love this type of house,” in part because their cars are close at hand rather than across a parking lot, he said. “I think they just love the independence too.”
All of the houses were squeezed into spaces between the houses that already were there.
“It wouldn’t be ideal for the average homeowner, but this is a tight-knit community with all the students up here,” Sweet said.
The entire project – the houses, new roads, furniture and landscaping – cost about $10 million, he said.
Altogether the new construction is adding space for 150 beds. All of the houses are expected to be ready by the time students return to campus later this month.
Also under construction, though not due to be completed until next year, are apartments to house 300 students. They will be in the new Panther Commons, a 200,000-square-foot development at the corner of Farris Avenue and Panther Drive that also will include a restaurant, several retail stores and study space.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.