HIGH POINT – The first of two food truck rodeos planned for downtown High Point in 2022 takes place this Saturday.
The High Point Food Truck Rodeo is 4-9 p.m. at Church Avenue and N. Elm Street at Truist Point stadium. There will be more than 20 food trucks, beer from Paddled South Brewing Co. and Brown Truck Brewery, craft vendors, activities for children, and live music starting about 6:30 p.m.
Admission is free.
Another High Point Food Truck rodeo is planned for Oct. 8.
