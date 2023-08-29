GUILFORD COUNTY — Food stamp recipients in Guilford County who have been the victim of a statewide scam of their benefits can begin to apply for reimbursement of what they lost.
Guilford County officials announced this week that help is available for people who had their food benefits stolen during recent skimming and cloning scams of electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, cards.
An estimated 600 Guilford County households have lost benefits through card skimming scams this year, totaling more than $425,000 in stolen food benefits.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that more than 3,500 EBT card thefts have been confirmed statewide since this past December, totaling $2.09 million stolen. In addition to the confirmed cases, the department says more than 9,000 cards have been identified as potentially compromised across North Carolina.
Guilford County food stamp recipients who had their benefits stolen need to apply by submitting an affidavit. For more information call the Guilford County Department of Social Services at 336-641-3000.
Food stamp clients whose benefits were reported stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Aug. 25, 2023, can request to have their benefits replaced by submitting an affidavit to their county Department of Social Services by Sept. 27, the state Department of Health and Human Services says. The affidavits can be completed over the phone or can be submitted by mail, fax, in-person or email. A directory for county DSS offices can be found at the website www.ncdhhs.gov/localDSS.
Food stamp beneficiaries who discover stolen benefits between Aug. 26, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, can request to have their benefits replaced by submitting an affidavit to their county DSS within 30 days of the discovery of the card breach.
Once an affidavit is completed and submitted, the current EBT card will be deactivated and a new one will be sent through the mail, Guilford County officials say. Any existing balances will be transferred to the new card.
State and county officials offer advice on how to avoid being scammed:
• Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges.
• Examine card-reading machines in stores to make sure there is nothing suspicious overlayed or attached to the card swiper.
• Contact law enforcement immediately to report the stolen benefits. Call the EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328 to request a new card at no cost.
• Change the personal identification number, or PIN, of the EBT card regularly.
• If you suspect card skimming, freeze your EBT card so that fraudulent purchases cannot be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.