GUILFORD COUNTY — State and local officials continue to contend with the fallout from a food stamps card fraud dating from late last year that has totaled $1.2 million stolen statewide and $378,000 in the Piedmont Triad.

Health and human services agencies and law enforcement agencies started getting reports of the fraud this past December. People receiving food stamps were having their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, accounts raided electronically by card skimmers after they bought food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

