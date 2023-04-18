GUILFORD COUNTY — State and local officials continue to contend with the fallout from a food stamps card fraud dating from late last year that has totaled $1.2 million stolen statewide and $378,000 in the Piedmont Triad.
Health and human services agencies and law enforcement agencies started getting reports of the fraud this past December. People receiving food stamps were having their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, accounts raided electronically by card skimmers after they bought food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it is aware of at least 1,700 households receiving food stamp benefits who have reported card skimming to the state EBT card call center, with a median loss of approximately $450.
“Prior to that, we have had very few, isolated calls regarding fraudulent purchases associated with card skimming or cloning of EBT cards,” the department told The High Point Enterprise.
The toll locally includes approximately 500 households in Guilford County who have lost about $337,000, approximately 35 households in Randolph County who have lost about $28,000 and approximately 20 households in Davidson County who have lost about $13,000.
The federal government will provide funds for the replacement of stolen electronic benefits that meet criteria set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The state Department of Health and Human Services has submitted a plan for that and is currently awaiting approval from the USDA.
Instances of fraud involving skimmed EBT cards have shown up in High Point Police Department criminal incident reports as recently as last week. Earlier this year, police issued a warning that point-of-sale card skimmers were used at the city’s two Walmarts at check-out registers.
Food stamp card recipients in Guilford County who were defrauded or have questions about their accounts can call the Guilford County Department of Social Services at 336-641-3000.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services can be contacted by anyone in the state who is concerned about possible fraud. The North Carolina EBT Call Center can be reached by calling 1-888-622-7328.
The department advises benefit recipients to check EBT card accounts regularly for unauthorized charges. People should contact local law enforcement to report fraud.
