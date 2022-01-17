HIGH POINT – Because of the current COVID-19 surge, the Greater High Point Food Alliance will host the sixth annual Food Security Summit virtually rather than in person.
Anyone who has already registered to attend the Food Security Summit on Friday, Jan. 28, does not have to register again, said Carl Vierling, executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance.
“Our team had been planning to make this shift if needed and (we) are confident that, though different, it will be a great event with the same great speakers,” Vierling said. “We are thankful to have the team at Community Food Strategies join us to provide technical assistance and support.”
The summit’s keynote speaker will be Gene Nichol, who leads the N.C. Poverty Research Fund at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law and is considered a leading authority on poverty. Nichol, the author of several books, including “The Faces of Poverty in North Carolina,” is scheduled to speak from 8:40-9:10 a.m.
Other speakers include leaders of local nonprofits and City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, who will bring a perspective on how the city is addressing poverty.
There is no charge to attend. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/food-security-summit-tickets-221027417957
The deadline to register is Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. A Zoom link will be sent on Jan. 27 to everyone who is registered.
