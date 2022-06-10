HIGH POINT — The line of people waiting for help every Thursday outside the West End Ministries food pantry on W. English Road has been like an inflation gauge.
The more food prices go up, the longer the line gets, said Brad Bowers, executive director of West End Ministries. Typically it now stretches across the parking lot.
Food pantries across the region can describe similar scenes, and for a variety of reasons the situation seems likely to get worse.
“Every food pantry is going to be facing this,” Bowers said. “We may just be one step ahead of the curve.”
One reason is that food supplies available to the pantries are tighter than they have been since the COVID-19 pandemic began, said Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, which provides 84% of the food distributed by food pantries in 18 counties, including the High Point region.
That’s because Congress did not renew pandemic-related emergency food assistance, dropping it back to pre-pandemic levels. That program accounts for a significant portion — varying from 15% to 30% — of the food that Second Harvest distributes, Aft said.
That change alone has amounted to nearly 7 million pounds less food since July 2021, a decline of more than 15%, he said.
That decline coincided with the rapid price inflation that began being felt late last year, which has driven more people to food pantries. From January through April, Second Harvest saw a 34% increase in requests for assistance, Aft said.
The end of the school year also traditionally drives an increase in demand because of the end of the school programs providing free and reduced-price meals. That increase hasn’t fully been felt yet this summer.
But some individual food pantries already have seen higher increases in demand than Aft reported. Bowers said since the start of 2022, West End Ministries has seen 50% more people come for food help, and he expects that by July the number will be double what it was at the same time last year.
Open Door Ministries also has seen a sharp increase in demand at its food pantry, though food pantry coordinator Stephanie White did not have numbers available. But she agreed that the effects of the reductions to Second Harvest are being felt.
“Some of our stuff that we get from there is in short supply,” she said.
Supplies of meat, in particular, are falling short of the need, so a group of High Point food pantries has banded together starting this week to buy meat to supplement the donations they receive, Bowers said.
“We may have to purchase some other items as well,” at least until school resumes in late August, he said. “It’s going to be a Band-Aid fix.”
Inflation also has had another negative effect: a reduction in private donations of food and cash as donors face higher bills. Aft said he encourages people to do whatever they can to help.
“We want people to be involved in any way they feel called to do,” he said. “Food and funds are both critical.”
