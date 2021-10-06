HIGH POINT — Brisket, doughnuts and sushi will be among the offerings of a food hall in High Point when it opens in March 2022.
The developer of Stock and Grain Assembly on Tuesday announced its first round of tenants at 275 North Elm, a mixed-use building under construction next to Truist Point stadium.
They are:
• Biscuits Brisket & Beer, a restaurant that will serve Texas-style barbecue, sausage and smoked turkey breast, as well as biscuits with a variety of toppings and five beers on tap. It is the first restaurant from owner Chris Ryker, founder of NC Beer Pride.
• Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop, a business that specializes in made-to-order doughnuts in “artistic flavors.” Established in Atlanta three years ago, the Black-owned business was started by husband-and-wife team Christopher and Margaret Headen and has been a vendor at the High Point Farmer’s Market. The food hall will be its first brick-and-mortar location.
• Yumi Sushi, a restaurant that will specialize in Japanese cuisine and Taiwanese boba tea from industry veterans Jessica and Hsiao Shan Chen.
“The husband-and-wife team are excited to bring together the culinary discoveries from their travels and their 20 years of combined experience in the best of Greensboro’s Asian restaurant industry to serve up sushi, customizable poke bowls, Japanese sakes and more,” a news release stated.
The food hall will occupy the first floor of 275 North Elm, which is the first of several planned projects around the stadium called The Outfields that Elliott Sidewalk Communities is developing in partnership with the city.
Located at the N. Elm Street entrance to the stadium, the 12,000-square-foot food hall will have room for 10 vendors and more than 200 seats. It will include an outdoor patio with seating for more than 100, as well as a bar overlooking the stadium.
“We have canvassed the Triad to find the best food and beverage operators and products, and we have listened to the community,” said Mike Morris, principal of CANAdev, the Baltimore company developing the food hall. “This initial announcement demonstrates our commitment to supporting local, small businesses, while providing them with a platform to successfully participate in the momentum of The Outfields and the growth of downtown High Point.”
