HIGH POINT — Developers of the downtown food hall announced two more vendors on Monday.
Damn Good Dogs and Go Yaki will join three previously announced tenants at Stock and Grain Assembly, which is set to open in March next to Truist Point stadium.
“With a focus on gourmet grilled hot dogs and smash burgers, former police officer Jaquay Williams launched Damn Good Dogs as a mobile food cart in 2020,” a news release stated. “Williams said his mission is to connect the community with good food. Damn Good Dogs has done just that by making its way around local apartment complexes and breweries in the Triad area and often selling out in the process.”
Highlights of the menu include several hot dog offerings, as well as burgers, fries and a 100% plant-based spicy Italian vegan sausage.
Go Yaki is a Greensboro-based food truck started by Roddy Tate Jr. that’s a play on the Japanese word teppanyaki (a dish of grilled meat and fried vegetables).
Its signature products include Yaki Bowls, Boss Rolls (shrimp stir fry inside an egg roll) and Yaki Wangs, which are fried chicken wings glazed in homemade Mami white sauce and teriyaki sauce.
Damn Good Dogs and Go Yaki will join Biscuits Brisket & Beer, Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop and Yumi Sushi.
The food hall will comprise nine independently-owned food concepts, as well as two bars: a centrally-located bar with a focus on craft cocktails and draft beer, and a patio bar that features seasonal drinks and outdoor activations.
