Editor’s note: No. 4 of the top 10 stories of 2022.
HIGH POINT — One of the most highly anticipated developments in downtown High Point came to fruition in 2022.
Stock and Grain Assembly, a food hall comprising nine independently owned vendors and two bars, made its debut in June at the Bedrock, a 36,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 275 N. Elm St.
The bars were the first vendors to open.
Bevelry, a craft bar with 20 taps, and Cahoots, an outdoor patio bar, both occupy part of the first floor.
“A neighborhood bar with a slightly elevated vibe,” as organizers describe it, Bevelry includes 20 bar seats, with nearby room to gather. Cahoots has eight taps and 14 seats at the bar, with a surrounding seating area to accommodate 32 guests.
Both bars focus on local craft beer and spirits as well as classic cocktails with a modern Southern twist.
In addition to the bars, Yumi Sushi, Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop, Damn Good Dogs, Message Coffee, Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen and Biscuits Brisket & Beer opened this year.
“With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, the 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace is central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown,” said Stock and Grain developer CanaDev.
The year brought news that two more tenants will be coming to the Bedrock building, joining Stock and Grain Assembly and Key Risk insurance.
Coldwell Banker Advantage real estate will move its office from 2212 Eastchester Drive and will lease 6,190 square feet at the Bedrock, including classroom space on the first floor, along with offices and conference room space on the second floor.
It will transfer its 38 existing sales and management positions and plans to add 21 new sales positions over three years, the EDC said.
iHeartMedia Triad will move its offices and broadcast studio for five Triad radio stations from Greensboro to 3,250 square feet that it will lease on the Bedrock’s second floor.
It plans to relocate its approximately 20 existing employees and invest $1.6 million in building upfits and equipment at the new location.
