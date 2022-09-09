HIGH POINT – Over 1,000 residents in the greater High Point area are now participating in the “porches to pantries” food donation program led by A Simple Gesture.
In January 2021 there were just 318 food donors, said David Lees, High Point director of A Simple Gesture.
“We’re collecting tens of thousands of pounds of food for our local food pantries and making sure children and families in our community get the food they need," he said.
Food donors with A Simple Gesture receive a green reusable grocery bag, and each week they add a can or two of food to their bag. Then on a scheduled pickup date, food donors put their bags on their front porches, and A Simple Gesture’s volunteers pick them up and take them directly to one of a dozen partner food pantries.
Food donors can choose to contribute food every month or every other month. All food collected in High Point stays in High Point.
Volunteers are crucial for A Simple Gesture’s system to work, Lees said.
“When we first started we had three volunteers who drove around High Point and picked up bags,” he said. “Now we have 30-40 volunteers for each food pickup, and they each visit 25-30 houses to pick up food donation bags."
Local food pantries' use increased 24% during the first half of 2022, with inflation the biggest cause for that increase.
