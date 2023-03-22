HIGH POINT — The Greater High Point Food Alliance will award a total of $52,013 in grants to 16 nonprofits this week through its Food Security Fund.
This is the fifth year that the Food Security Fund has provided grants to local nonprofits that are countering food hardship in the community.
The Food Security Fund was launched in September 2018 at the alliance’s fourth annual Food Security Summit. Since then, $115,986 has been raised from donors, and a matching grant from the Congdon Family Foundation brings the total raised to $228,949.
The community effort stems from the High Point-Greensboro area being ranked first in the country in 2015 among metropolitan communities for food hardship in a survey by the Food Research and Action Center.
The fund has provided materials for community gardens.
Food Security Fund checks will be distributed during an event at Bountiful Harvest Garden, 903 W. English Road, at 10 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.