HIGH POINT — The Greater High Point Food Alliance says the Greater Guilford Food Finder app has been released to both the Apple App and Google Play stores.
The release of the app has been a six-month collaborative project among a number of individuals and agencies across Guilford County. Laura Johnston and her team with The Buzz Effect are the app developers, creating the graphics, app design and developing the app platform.
