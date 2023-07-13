HIGH POINT — Local food pantries have seen an 87% increase in demand for their services from individuals compared to this time last year, Greater High Point Food Alliance Executive Director Carl Vierling told a City Council committee Tuesday.
“We’ve got food pantries right now that are seeing twice (the demand) they were seeing during COVID. It’s the highest numbers some have ever seen in their history,” Vierling said. “We have some real concerns. We hope they’ll get better. We’re really trying to get people to do more. But we all know what inflation has done to our pocketbooks.”
He said it’s the first time he has ever seen some pantries out of staples such as corn, green beans and cereal.
He said the shortages are due to cuts to federal food assistance programs, a drop in donations and global supply chain disruptions, among other factors.
Vierling said Senior Resources of Guilford has more than 400 people on its waiting list for its Meals on Wheels program.
“Our seniors are really at a critical point,” he said. “If I’m doing presentations and advocacy, I would tell anybody that we’re about to have a train wreck.”
He said a shortage of affordable housing has hit seniors especially hard.
“The number of seniors that are being displaced today because of rising rents is a real issue,” he said. “We all understand the difficulty of transportation, and that’s an issue for a lot of our seniors. I’m getting more phone calls about seniors being homebound.”
Vierling suggested ways the city could help in providing services to seniors.
“When the new senior center is being built, that would be a wonderful opportunity to put in a food pantry,” he said. “Anything we can do to get food closer to the community, we’re better off.”
The city plans to build its new senior center on the Oakview Recreation Center campus. Staff said a food pantry component will be included in the design of the new facility.
