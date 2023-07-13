HIGH POINT — Local food pantries have seen an 87% increase in demand for their services from individuals compared to this time last year, Greater High Point Food Alliance Executive Director Carl Vierling told a City Council committee Tuesday.

“We’ve got food pantries right now that are seeing twice (the demand) they were seeing during COVID. It’s the highest numbers some have ever seen in their history,” Vierling said. “We have some real concerns. We hope they’ll get better. We’re really trying to get people to do more. But we all know what inflation has done to our pocketbooks.”