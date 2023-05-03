HPTNWS-05-03-23 BRIDGE.jpg

The old Jamestown underpass, informally known as “Lydia’s Bridge,” will get a new commemorative marker Friday designating the underpass as the site of countless ghostly sitings of Lydia, a phantom hitchhiker who disappears when passing motorists try to give her a ride home.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

JAMESTOWN — Lydia, North Carolina’s most famous phantom hitchhiker, has more or less owned the old Jamestown underpass for decades, but this week a new commemorative marker will make it official.

On Friday morning, a sleek-looking Legends & Lore marker will be unveiled at the underpass. The marker will designate the bridge as the site of countless ghostly sightings of Lydia, a young woman who’s trying to find her way home after being killed in a car crash at the bridge in 1920.

