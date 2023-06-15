HPTNWS-06-15-23 FLYER.jpg

Members of High Point Community Against Violence and the High Point Police Department distribute flyers to neighbors in the 1200 block of Redding Drive regarding the shooting of a man on June 4.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The three dozen High Point Police Department officers and community volunteers who gathered Wednesday morning at the scene of a shooting earlier this month represented a new stage in a flyer response program in neighborhoods that started 25 years ago.

Historically, the police and nonprofit High Point Community Against Violence have conducted flyer responses after homicides. But the one on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redding Drive in southwestern High Point focused on the case of a 34-year-old man who was shot in the neck and the back and seriously injured in the roadway about 4 a.m. June 4.