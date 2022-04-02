HIGH POINT — A floral wall began to bloom Friday near the heart of the High Point Market, which opens today downtown.
Shane Friesenhahn, owner and principal designer of Dallas-based The Botanical Mix, worked throughout the day to create the custom floral wall as part of the transformation of the Center Stage parking area between Showplace and the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal into the Pop-Up Park for the spring Market.
Friesenhahn wrapped brightly colored strands of wool, silk and yarn through and around wood poles and grass to create floral clusters on a 40-feet-long-by-8-feet-high wall of greenery. He connected the clusters as he wove the strands. His team of 12 had selected fun colors to dye the pieces, which were shipped together on a palette.
“The whole theme is nesting — from spiders to beavers and birds,” Friesenhahn said. “I’m definitely nature-driven. We nest at home, too.”
A nearby Trendwatch poster for home furnishings buyers and designers notes emerging neutrals and nuanced textures, with browns beginning to eclipse grays in color palettes, along with other natural elements they will notice inside showrooms.
The garden party-inspired park will remain throughout Market, offering inspirational scenery and backdrops for attendees’ selfies through Wednesday.
The park offers seating areas for breaks between showroom visits and a connection point for networking, according to High Point Market Authority president and CEO Tom Conley. He hopes Center Stage provides a must-see destination for all Market guests, whether it’s an educational component, a product interaction, a connection point with other attendees or a much-needed relaxation stop.
Center Stage will welcome musicians Jukebox Rehab tonight and Shelby J on Sunday night to offer entertainment and offer complimentary catering for Market attendees.
Local company Friendship Plant Co. will be on hand today through Monday to offer Market guests mini succulents, complete with a tiny box to carry it in.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.