HIGH POINT — Five Guys restaurant is planning its first High Point location.
The burger chain has signed a lease for a tenant space in a retail and office building under construction at N. Main Street and Fisher Avenue, according to Robey Spratt, a commercial real estate broker for Atlantic Retail in Charlotte, who is handling leasing for the project.
He said the other signed tenant for the building is telecommunications and mass media company Spectrum, which will have what a city building permit describes as a service center there.
It’s unclear what the company plans to do with its existing office on E. State Avenue, which is near its planned new location. A spokesman for Charter Communications, Spectrum’s parent company, declined to comment.
According to Spratt’s lease brochure, Spectrum will occupy 4,071 square feet of the new building, which has an anticipated delivery date of January.
Five Guys will occupy 2,400 square feet, while an additional 3,218 square feet, which could be subdivided, remains available for lease.
A request for comment sent to Five Guys’ corporate headquarters in Lorton, Virginia, was not returned.
According to its website, Five Guys has more than 1,700 restaurants worldwide, including 39 in North Carolina, two of them in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro at Friendly Center.
Its planned restaurant here will be in a building that is going up on a 1-acre site that previously housed a vacant 10,000-square-foot office building, which was recently demolished. It’s within a busy commercial corridor between Panera Bread and Wendy’s and in front of Publix.
The developer and owner of the building is Crown Companies of Dobson. A call to its office was not returned.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.