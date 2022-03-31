HIGH POINT — A fish fry benefiting the family of High Point teenager Journee Dumas, who is awaiting a heart transplant, will be held Saturday.
The fundraiser, sponsored by Rommie’s Kitchen, will begin at noon at 1144 Five Points Place.
The menu will include a fish plate with three pieces of fried whiting, baked beans, slaw and two pieces of white bread (for $12); a fish sandwich with two pieces of whiting on white bread ($6); a hot dog plate with two hot dogs, baked beans and chips ($10); a hot dog plate with one hot dog, baked beans and chips ($7); and a single hot dog ($3).
The menu also will include a 16-ounce flavored lemonade ($4) and cake slices for dessert ($4 apiece for red velvet, German chocolate or pineapple, and $3 apiece for lemon/vanilla pound cake or chocolate layer cake).
Journee, 14, is a patient at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. All proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will go toward her medical expenses.
