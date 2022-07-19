GUILFORD COUNTY — Motorists will have their first chance to travel on a small section of the Jamestown Bypass starting next week.
On July 26, weather permitting, N.C. Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to shift traffic to a new pattern along Greensboro Road in east High Point between the intersection with Enterprise Drive and Spencer Street, near Bojangles, and the intersection with Lindale Drive, near Dunbar and Smith Inc. Slow travel times are to be expected as crews tie in the new pattern to existing traffic.
Motorists will have the option of taking part of the new bypass, said Harris Kay, DOT public information officer.
“We are shifting where the majority of traffic is going to be flowing through,” he said. “As the traffic is being shifted, people should be prepared to slow down.”
The first section of the bypass to open to traffic is 0.2 miles. Greensboro Road will remain accessible but will no longer be the main roadway for through traffic.
Work began on the bypass in September 2018, though the project has been planned since the 1980s. The four-lane, nearly 4-mile-long bypass should be completed in the fall of 2023.
The bypass is meant to speed traffic through Jamestown between High Point and Greensboro and reduce congestion on Main Street in Jamestown. The new roadway will parallel the existing two-lane Greensboro Road in east High Point and Main Street through Jamestown.
When completed, the Jamestown Bypass will extend from Vickrey Chapel Road near the Greensboro-Jamestown border to Interstate 74 in High Point. DOT officials have said the contract price for the project is $56 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.