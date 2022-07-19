HPTNWS-07-20-22 BYPASS.jpg

Crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation work on the Jamestown Bypass in this 2020 photograph. A portion of the four-lane roadway is set to open to traffic next week.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY — Motorists will have their first chance to travel on a small section of the Jamestown Bypass starting next week.

On July 26, weather permitting, N.C. Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to shift traffic to a new pattern along Greensboro Road in east High Point between the intersection with Enterprise Drive and Spencer Street, near Bojangles, and the intersection with Lindale Drive, near Dunbar and Smith Inc. Slow travel times are to be expected as crews tie in the new pattern to existing traffic.

