HIGH POINT — Plans for a proposed shopping center at W. Wendover Avenue and Penny Road are moving forward.
A limited liability company at the end of June purchased the first four parcels associated with the Palladium South project, which is proposed for a 35-acre site at the southeast corner of the intersection.
Bunker Land Group partner Dennis Bunker of Charlotte is developing the project and assembling the land.
The purchases included two houses and two vacant lots at Penny Road and Samet Drive. The company paid a total of $1.18 million for the properties.
The parcels total about 3 acres of the 35 acres that will comprise the planned development.
Several larger parcels are under contract to be purchased, and the sales are expected to close later this summer.
Bunker in December got the entire site zoned by the city to accommodate his plans, which may include retail and office, depending on market conditions.
No specific uses or tenants have been announced.
After lengthy negotiations with Bunker, the city agreed to design and construct the extension of Samet Drive about a half-mile through the development site, from Penny Road to Wendover Avenue, on land donated by Bunker as the project develops.
This road project has been in the city’s long-range plans for many years as a way to improve traffic in the busy commercial area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.