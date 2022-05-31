HIGH POINT — Organizers of the Stock + Grain food hall announced Tuesday that the first vendor will open Wednesday.

The two bars at the 275 N. Elm St. venue, Bevelry and Cahoots, will have a soft opening to the public, operating Wednesdays through Sundays 4:30-9 p.m., and expanding to full hours by the end of June, according to a news release.

Nine restaurants within the food hall will open on a staggered basis into the summer.

Sarah King will manage the two bars, organizers announced Tuesday.

Originally from High Point, King holds a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies from Appalachian State University and co-founded the downtown bar Plank Street Tavern.

Five of the nine food hall restaurants have been announced: Biscuits Brisket & Beer, Damn Good Dogs, Melrose Coffee, Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop and Yumi Sushi.

