First Emmanuel Baptist Church, which was organized in 1921, will celebrate its 101st anniversary this weekend. The church didn’t get to observe the 100-year milestone last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 JIMMY TOMLIN | HPE

HIGH POINT — A fixture in the High Point faith community will observe its centennial anniversary this weekend … with an asterisk.

First Emmanuel Baptist Church on Leonard Avenue will celebrate what officials are calling the church’s “100 plus one anniversary,” with special services taking place Friday evening and Sunday morning.

