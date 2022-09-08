HIGH POINT — A fixture in the High Point faith community will observe its centennial anniversary this weekend … with an asterisk.
First Emmanuel Baptist Church on Leonard Avenue will celebrate what officials are calling the church’s “100 plus one anniversary,” with special services taking place Friday evening and Sunday morning.
First Emmanuel was actually established in 1921, but the congregation couldn’t celebrate the centennial milestone last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme of the celebration is “We’ve Come This Far By Faith,” said the Rev. Ray Campbell, pastor of First Emmanuel.
“First Emmanuel Baptist Church has been a fixture in this community through 101 years of history, including the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement, multiple times of war, and most recently the COVID pandemic,” he said. “The Lord has gracefully sustained this body of Christ, allowing generations to be blessed through the ministry of this church.”
The celebration will kick off with a service at 7 p.m. Friday with guest speaker Bishop Floyd Collins from Church of God of Prophecy in High Point. During the 11 a.m. service Sunday, the guest speaker will be High Point native the Rev. Dr. J.D. Ballard.
First Emmanuel was organized June 16, 1921, by the Rev. and Mrs. G.W. Buckrham, with 27 members and five officers. The first service was held at the AME Church Hut, the second service at William Penn High School, and the third service on the church grounds under a brush arbor.
The first building was erected in 1923, when membership had grown to 100. As the congregation continued to grow, new facilities were built in 1927, 1958 and 1971, when the current church was erected.
Campbell is the church’s fifth pastor. After joining the church 46 years ago, he served in a number of capacities before being installed as the pastor seven years ago.
