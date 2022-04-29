TRIAD — Area election directors used the same word to describe the turnout on the first day of primary early voting Thursday: steady.
Voters showed up at the polls in manageable numbers, election directors from Guilford, Randolph and Davidson counties told The High Point Enterprise.
In Guilford County, voters had little to no wait time to cast ballots, Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said.
“It’s in no way overwhelming at all,” he said. “Here at the courthouse (in Greensboro) it’s one voter every couple of minutes.”
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the turnout of 722 early voters surpassed the 605 Guilford County voters who cast ballots for the entire first day that all polls were open during the last presidential midterm primary, which was four years ago.
In Randolph County, early voting was progressing at a steady pace on opening day, Elections Director Melissa Johnson said. As of 2:15 p.m., 429 voters had cast ballots, compared to 641 for the entire first day all sites were open during midterm primary voting four years ago.
In Davidson County, 313 voters had cast ballots as of 1 p.m. Four years ago, 625 voters cast ballots on the first day all sites were open, Elections Director Andrew Richards said.
Early voting continues through May 14 leading up to primary election day, May 17. Voters will decide which candidates advance to the Nov. 8 general election in races for a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House seats, N.C. General Assembly, statewide judicial contests and county offices.
In Guilford County, two High Point sites are hosting early voting, the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center in the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive and Deep River Recreation Center at 1529 Skeet Club Road. Early voting in High Point will take place weekdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through May 13. There will be three weekend days for early voting: Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, and Saturday, May 14, all from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Randolph County early voting site in the High Point area is at a new location, the former Braxton Craven school gymnasium at 7037 N.C. 62 in Trinity. Early voting will take place weekdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through May 13. There will be two weekend days for early voting: Sunday, May 1, from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
In Davidson County, the local early voting site remains at the Thomasville Public Library, 14 Randolph St. Early voting will take place weekdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through May 13. There will be two Saturdays for early voting: May 7 and May 14, both from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
If absentee voting by mail is an indicator, there appears to be significantly more interest in this spring’s primary compared to the midterm four years ago.
As of Thursday morning, approximately 4,000 mail-in ballots had been accepted across North Carolina, double the amount at the same time in 2018, according to figures compiled by Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University.
Cooper said in a Twitter post, “It took a week before (primary) election day before we had this many accepted in 2018.”
One factor driving the greater response may be that there was no U.S. Senate contest four years ago, and this year 26 candidates are running for the seat that will be vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
