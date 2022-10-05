HPTNWS-10-05-22 CHURCH.jpg

First Baptist Church of High Point plans to move from its longtime campus on N. Main Street to a smaller location in the city and sell its property.

HIGH POINT — First Baptist Church of High Point plans to move from its longtime location and sell its downtown property.

David Williams, church moderator, said the congregation voted unanimously to relocate from 405 N. Main St. because the campus — which is about 80,000 square feet of building space spread over about 3 1/2 acres — is larger than they need.

