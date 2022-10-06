HIGH POINT – The High Point Fire Department will be front and center at the High Point Farmers Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon to recognize Fire Prevention Week, which takes place annually in October.
There will be a firetruck and opportunities for kids to interact with firefighters and even put out a pretend fire. Fire department staff will also hand out bags of fire-prevention materials.
The farmers market is outside the High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. and operates every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. from mid-April through October. The market features fresh seasonal produce, meat, poultry, eggs, baked goods, jams, jellies and sauces, plants, coffee, pottery, and other handicrafts.
Live music will be provided by Champagne and Kevlar, and this week’s food truck will be Munchies. The market accepts SNAP benefits and offers a Double the Bucks program. Guilford Community Cares Network’s orange cards are also accepted.
