THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Fire Department invites community members to an inclusive, sensory-friendly public safety event at Thomasville High School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to learning about public safety agencies such as fire, police, sheriff and EMS, community members can participate in a scavenger hunt. In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, the event will emphasize autism education and resources available in the local area that includes High Point, Archdale and Trinity.
