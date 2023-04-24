HPTNWS-04-25-23 FIRE.jpg

Photo from High Point Fire Department shows firefighters putting out a brush and tire fire on Friday night at a construction site along Old Mendenhall Road.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Firefighters improvised to dig a fire line that kept a blaze fueled by brush and discarded tires from spreading from wooded property on Old Mendenhall Road on Friday evening.

The fire was reported about 6 p.m. at a property in the 6200 block of Old Mendenhall Road in northern Randolph County near the High Point city limit. Firefighters received reports of large plumes of black smoke that could be seen by people in the area.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos