HIGH POINT — Firefighters improvised to dig a fire line that kept a blaze fueled by brush and discarded tires from spreading from wooded property on Old Mendenhall Road on Friday evening.
The fire was reported about 6 p.m. at a property in the 6200 block of Old Mendenhall Road in northern Randolph County near the High Point city limit. Firefighters received reports of large plumes of black smoke that could be seen by people in the area.
When firefighters arrived they found that the fire had started where land was being cleared, High Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Foster said.
“From what I understand they were clearing land and they were burning tree stumps,” Foster said. “Somehow the fire spread to some tires, and that’s what created the thick, black smoke.”
Firefighters used excavating equipment that was on-site to cut and clear a fire line around the blaze.
“Initially the fire got up into the trees in the tops,” he said. “It could have gotten into all of the dead brush on the ground, all the rotten trees. It could have been bigger than what it was.”
No one was hurt. Firefighters need an hour to bring the blaze under control, Foster told The High Point Enterprise.
Nine units and 27 firefighters from the High Point Fire Department worked at the fire scene, along with the Guil-Rand Fire Department and N.C. Forest Service.
