HIGH POINT — Firefighters were able to limit the damage to a north High Point home after an accidental fire this past weekend.
The fire was reported just after 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Cherrybrook Drive. The first High Point Fire Department crew arrived less than four minutes after the emergency call and found smoke circulating within the house, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans said. Firefighters traced the fire to a sofa on an upper floor, and the fire was brought under control in seven minutes.
